Azerbaijan to achieve positive results of COVID-19 vaccination soon - Health Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

Trend:

Vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19) is gaining momentum in Azerbaijan, and the positive results will be achieved in a short time, First Deputy Minister of Health of the country, acting head of the ministry Teymur Musayev said, Trend reports referring to the Health Ministry.

Musayev made the remark at a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Cuba to Azerbaijan Alfredo Portuondo and the head of the Cuban Medical Brigade fighting COVID-19, Professor Dalsy Torres Avilla.

The acting minister thanked the government of Cuba and all those who provided assistance to Azerbaijan in the fight against the pandemic [COVID-19 pandemic].

He expressed hope for further successful cooperation between the two countries in the field of healthcare and medical science.

Portuondo stressed that Azerbaijan is actively involved in the activities of the World Health Organization to fight the pandemic.

The ambassador also highly appreciated Azerbaijan's experience in the fight against COVID-19 and emphasized the importance of dynamic collaboration in health and medical science.

Avilla thanked the Azerbaijani side for the created working conditions, noting that the successes achieved in the fight against COVID-19 are the result of joint activities.

Participants of the meeting, held in the spirit of mutual understanding, also stressed the expediency of further cooperation between Azerbaijan and Cuba and in other areas of health care.