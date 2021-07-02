Azerbaijan confirms 101 more COVID-19 cases, 63 recoveries UPDATE
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 101 new COVID-19 cases, 63 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports on July 2 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 336,223 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 330,338 of them have recovered, and 4,970 people have died. Currently, 908 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,851 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,767,982 tests have been conducted so far.
