Children's vaccination against COVID-19 not recommended - Azerbaijani doctor

Society 3 July 2021 09:49 (UTC+04:00)
Children's vaccination against COVID-19 not recommended - Azerbaijani doctor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Chingiz Safarli – Trend:

Vaccination of children against COVID-19 is not recommended as the vaccine’s effect on children hasn’t yet been studied, infectious disease doctor of Azerbaijan Vugar Javadzade told Trend.

According to Javadzade, the number of cases of infection of children with Delta and Delta Plus strains is growing all over the world. Despite this, the available coronavirus vaccines are only intended for those aged over 18.

“First of all, I would like to note that Delta Plus is a mutated version of the Indian Delta strain. The results of the first studies in Europe indicate that the virus is detected in children and adolescents aged 12-20 years. However, it is also found in children of the younger age group. The disease is accompanied by symptoms such as headache, fever, tonsillitis,” the doctor said.

“Currently, the issue of vaccinating children against this strain of coronavirus is not on the agenda. First of all, it is necessary to conduct scientific research in this direction,” said the doctor.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkmen Railways open tender for purchase of spare parts
Turkmen Railways open tender for purchase of spare parts
Kazakhstan's postal operator opens tender to buy coal
Kazakhstan's postal operator opens tender to buy coal
Kazakhstan's postal operator opens tender to buy gasoline
Kazakhstan's postal operator opens tender to buy gasoline
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan discuss preparation for international conferences Business 10:44
Working Group on Energy Supply in Azerbaijan's liberated lands holds meeting Azerbaijan 10:40
Turkish president's visit to Turkmenistan discussed Turkmenistan 10:32
Indonesian police block streets on first day of tougher COVID-19 curbs Other News 10:29
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's ICT sphere ICT 10:29
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 10:06
EU ready to engage more to achieve comprehensive, lasting settlement after Second Karabakh War - High Representative Politics 10:04
Baku to host Denmark-Czech Republic match as part of EURO 2020 today Society 10:03
Children's vaccination against COVID-19 not recommended - Azerbaijani doctor Society 09:49
Iranian currency rates for July 3 Finance 09:48
Azerbaijan working on increasing insurance literacy of population Finance 09:33
Neqsol Holding, Nobel Oil eye renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 09:14
Dev't of innovation plays important role in access to finance in Georgia - NBG Finance 09:14
Asian markets show interest in Georgian blackberries - Georgian Berry Growers Association Business 09:13
Georgia to withdraw from wheat flour subsidy program Business 09:12
TBC Capital shares data on Georgia’s hotel sector Business 09:11
Georgia reveals voume of exported peaches and nectarines Business 09:10
MasterCard announces program on non-cash payments for Azerbaijan until 2025 Economy 09:10
United Nations SecGen appoints Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Politics 08:50
Kaspersky Lab ready to help Azerbaijani enterprises to switch to Industry 4.0 ICT 08:42
Kyrgyzstan appoints ambassador to Pakistan Kyrgyzstan 08:11
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeds 430,000 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:35
Turkey reports 4,891 new COVID-19 cases, 5,435,831 in total Turkey 07:11
Saudi bans citizens from travel to Ethiopia, UAE, Vietnam without prior permission Arab World 06:27
Brazil reports 1,857 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 05:28
6.1-magnitude quake hits Fiji region: USGS Other News 04:10
U.N. warns of more violence in Tigray World 03:08
Death toll rises to 10 in suicide bombing in Somalia Other News 02:24
U.S. troops not to leave Afghanistan in days: Biden US 01:26
Head of Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan appointed as Head of EU's Delegation to Kazakhstan Politics 00:31
Uzbekistan notes increase in number of real estate purchase and sale transactions Uzbekistan 00:16
Lithuania invites Uzbekistan to develop cooperation in aviation (Exclusive) Transport 2 July 23:59
Number of mobile phone subscribers in Turkey reach 83.5 million Turkey 2 July 23:11
Putin and Macron discuss Karabakh Politics 2 July 23:06
Iran bans travelers from 12 countries amid pandemic Iran 2 July 22:41
Fuel prices up again in Georgia Oil&Gas 2 July 22:08
More flights available between Belarus, Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 2 July 22:00
Investment possibilities of Italian companies to Turkmenistan to be discussed Turkmenistan 2 July 21:44
NATO Military Committee to visit Georgia in September Georgia 2 July 20:37
Georgia postpones introduction of mandatory PCR test for vaccinated foreigners Transport 2 July 20:35
Organizing Committee on preparation of Caspian Economic Forum agrees on program of event Russia 2 July 20:34
Verdict made for group of Armenian terrorists at Baku Grave Crimes Court Azerbaijan 2 July 20:18
Georgia starting mass vaccination on July 5 Georgia 2 July 19:53
Financial support of media entities in Azerbaijan to continue - Media Development Agency Society 2 July 19:40
Azerbaijan Media Development Agency to provide journalists with certificates Azerbaijan 2 July 19:39
Azerbaijan Media Development Agency discusses projects under implementation Azerbaijan 2 July 19:27
Last apartment building for journalists not commissioned yet - Azerbaijan Media Dev't Agency Society 2 July 19:25
State budget continues to play key role in easing monetary conditions in Azerbaijan - Expert Finance 2 July 19:23
Azerbaijan, Slovakia hold political consultations between foreign ministries Politics 2 July 18:59
"Anatolian Eagle - 2021" Int’l Flight-Tactical Exercises end (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 2 July 18:58
Karabakh conflict should be removed from OSCE’s list of "frozen" conflicts - Kazakh MP Politics 2 July 18:49
Uzbekistan resumes flights to Kyrgyz Issyk-Kul airport Uzbekistan 2 July 18:26
Azerbaijan Media Dev't Agency chief talks innovative project to support online media entities Society 2 July 18:25
Media organizations misusing financial aid to be suspended - Azerbaijan Media Dev't Agency Azerbaijan 2 July 18:23
Iran's Oil Minister talks oil output and export level Business 2 July 18:19
Iran to inaugurate more industrial projects - deputy minister Business 2 July 18:15
Iranian official talk oil plans of upcoming administration Business 2 July 18:10
Iran's imported commodity prices increase Business 2 July 18:07
Iran to use foreign currency reserves to create jobs Business 2 July 17:57
Iran to increase financing of rural development projects Business 2 July 17:56
Uzbekistan ready to build its first nuclear power plant Uzbekistan 2 July 17:53
SOCAR nominated as one of largest taxpayers in Georgia Oil&Gas 2 July 17:49
Georgian Myway Airlines starts cargo transportation Transport 2 July 17:44
Uzbekistan restricts work of Twitter, TikTok, VKontakte Uzbekistan 2 July 17:41
Kyrgyz textile industry begins entering Korean market Kyrgyzstan 2 July 17:28
Azerbaijan's TABIB talks about importance of third dose of COVID-19 vaccine Society 2 July 17:28
Russia documents 23,218 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Russia 2 July 17:22
Another enterprise for production of building materials being built in Turkmenistan Construction 2 July 17:21
Turkmen Railways open tender for purchase of spare parts Tenders 2 July 17:21
Russia, EU discuss situation in Karabakh Politics 2 July 17:20
Tesla quarterly deliveries hit 200,000 mark for the first time US 2 July 17:20
Reporters Without Borders rep in Sweden posts article on death of Azerbaijani journalists in Kalbajar Politics 2 July 17:19
Azerbaijan discloses number of locally registered domain names YTD ICT 2 July 17:15
TABIB shares plans to complete COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan until autumn 2021 Society 2 July 17:15
Incomes in Azerbaijan's fixed capital from foreign investments slightly down Finance 2 July 17:14
Uzbekistan, China look to accelerate project on launching COVID-19 vaccine production Uzbekistan 2 July 17:13
Most members of OPEC+ monitoring support UAE’s view on quotas revision Arab World 2 July 17:12
Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for expanding co-op Politics 2 July 17:12
Southern Gas Corridor CJSC gained over $13M profit in 2020 Oil&Gas 2 July 16:57
Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on July 2 Society 2 July 16:48
Azerbaijan confirms 101 more COVID-19 cases, 63 recoveries Society 2 July 16:41
Good progress made since cessation of hostilities in Azerbaijani Karabakh - OSCE PA Rapporteur Politics 2 July 16:24
Employee development co Juno Journey raises $19m Israel 2 July 16:02
Russian Export Center offers financial instruments for implementation of projects in Azerbaijan Economy 2 July 16:01
EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement to visit Azerbaijan Politics 2 July 16:01
Tesla top-of-range car caught fire while owner was driving US 2 July 15:57
Average prices for real estate in Uzbekistan's regions disclosed Uzbekistan 2 July 15:55
Jet’s re-entry poised to shake up India’s aviation landscape Other News 2 July 15:49
Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Mechanical Plant plans to supply airline components for Ukrainian Antonov Uzbekistan 2 July 15:47
Time for world to work together and get rid of pandemic, Indian minister says Other News 2 July 15:44
UK receives 6 million applications to EU settlement scheme before deadline Europe 2 July 15:43
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says Other News 2 July 15:42
Bakcell subscribers will use the “Citizen” type “Asan Imza” service free of charge ICT 2 July 15:39
Azerbaijani satellite operator agrees on co-op with Chinese high-tech company Economy 2 July 15:36
Azerbaijan to achieve positive results of COVID-19 vaccination soon - Health Ministry Society 2 July 15:34
Lockdown in Russia not under discussion currently - Kremlin Russia 2 July 15:33
Georgia makes huge progress over past ten years - NATO Georgia 2 July 15:32
Food prices on rise in Kazakhstan Business 2 July 15:29
Zangazur Corridor to open economic opportunity for Azerbaijan, Armenia, and wider region Politics 2 July 15:26
Flight frequency between Georgia and Saudi Arabia up Transport 2 July 15:21
All news