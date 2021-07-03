Azerbaijan confirms 95 more COVID-19 cases, 42 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3

Azerbaijan has detected 95 new COVID-19 cases, 42 patients have recovered, and no person has died, Trend reports on July 3 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 336,318 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 330,380 of them have recovered, and 4,977 people have died. Currently, 961 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,428 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,778,410 tests have been conducted so far.