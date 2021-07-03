EURO 2020: Czech national team scores first goal against Denmark (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3

Trend:

The third goal was scored within the Czech Republic - Denmark match at the Baku Olympic Stadium as part of the UEFA European Football Championship UEFA EURO 2020, Trend reports.

Goal was scored by Czech national team player Patrik Schick (49th minute), bringing the score to 2:1.

21:06 (GMT+4) The second half of the Czech Republic- Denmark match at the Baku Olympic Stadium as part of the UEFA European Football Championship UEFA EURO 2020 kicked off in Baku, Trend reports.

The first half ended with a score of 2:0 in favour of Denmark.

20:50 (GMT+4) Goals were scored by: Thomas Delaney (5th minute), Kasper Dolberg (42th minute).

The first half of the Czech Republic- Denmark match at the Baku Olympic Stadium as part of the UEFA European Football Championship UEFA EURO 2020 has ended, Trend reports.

The Danish national team is winning with a score of 2:0.

Goals were scored by: Thomas Delaney (5th minute), Kasper Dolberg (42th minute).

20:43 (GMT+4) The second goal was scored within the Czech Republic - Denmark match at the Baku Olympic Stadium as part of the UEFA European Football Championship UEFA EURO 2020, Trend reports.

Goal was scored by Danish national team player Kasper Dolberg (42th minute).

20:11 (GMT+4) The first goal was scored within the Czech Republic - Denmark match at the Baku Olympic Stadium as part of the UEFA European Football Championship UEFA EURO 2020, Trend reports.

Goal was scored by Danish national team player Thomas Delaney (5th minute).