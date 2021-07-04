Azerbaijan confirms 99 more COVID-19 cases, 52 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 99 new COVID-19 cases, 53 patients have recovered, and one person has died, Trend reports on July 4 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 336,417 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 330,433 of them have recovered, and 4,978 people have died. Currently, 1006 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,679 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,787,089 tests have been conducted so far.
