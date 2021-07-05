15th Baku Summer Energy School kicks off today

Today, the Caspian Center for Energy and Environment of ADA University in partnership with the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and BP Azerbaijan commenced the 15th Baku Summer Energy School (BSES).

BSES is an annual two-week certificate program bringing together world-renowned scholars, academicians, and policy-makers to examine and gain a better understanding of the energy and environmental issues with a particular focus on the Caspian region.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s program will be held online on July 5-10, 2021. Forty-three participants from fifteen countries were selected to participate in the 15th BSES. The program is attended by junior and mid-career professionals from energy companies, policy-makers and civil servants from governmental institutions, embassies and international organizations, as well as scholars, journalists and graduate students investigating energy and environmental issue.

The program provides a balanced approach in studying energy and the environment. BSES instructors and speakers are the leading national and international experts from academia, public and private sectors.

Upon completion of the program, participants are issued a certificate signed by the Rector of ADA University and the President of State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic.