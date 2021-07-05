Having two doses of vaccines provides high protection against Delta variant - WHO (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is significantly more transmissible than the other variants of concern and having the two doses of vaccines provides high protection against these variants of concern, WHO Europe spokesperson told Trend.

Commenting on the advice to further boost the vaccination process in Azerbaijan and overall public health, the spokesperson said that people must continue to practice the public health and social measures we know work in controlling the further spread of the virus.

“This means practicing proper respiratory hygiene including wearing masks in closed, confined and crowded spaces, maintaining proper hand hygiene, practicing physical distancing and choosing open, ventilated settings,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson highlighted that everybody everywhere must also continue to get fully vaccinated as soon as the opportunity arises.

“The data shows that the Delta variant is significantly more transmissible than the other variants of concern and having the two doses of vaccines provides high protection against these variants of concern. Health care workers can also play a key role in promoting the message that vaccines are safe and effective and save lives,” the official said.

They noted that there are challenges reaching the older age groups in Azerbaijan, which also must be addressed.

“We must protect those over 65, health care workers and people with underlying health conditions as a priority and ensure they have fast access to vaccines as these are the groups that are the most at-risk. In the context of summer and the coming months, WHO has launched a Summer Sense campaign with key messages for individuals on how to stay safe this summer,” the official added.

Thus, the spokesperson noted, the WHO's key messages are as follows:

Get vaccinated. Whether you travel or stay close to home, vaccines are the most powerful tool we have to help fight this disease.