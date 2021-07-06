Azerbaijan gets coronavirus 'Sputnik V' vaccine from Russia – Health Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Azerbaijan has already received batches of 'Sputnik V' vaccine against COVID-19 from Russia, consisting of about 200,000 doses, First Deputy Minister, Acting Minister of Health of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev said at the event dedicated to the first graduates of the Baku branch of the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University, Trend reports on July 6.

Minister of Health of Russia Mikhail Murashko, Minister of Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev, rector of the university Peter Hlybochko and other officials are also participating in the event dedicated to the first graduates of the Baku branch of the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University.