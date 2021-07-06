Azerbaijan, Russia sign updated agreement on healthcare co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

Azerbaijan and Russia signed an updated agreement on cooperation in the field of healthcare, Trend reports on July 6 referring to Azerbaijani Health Ministry.

First Deputy Minister, Acting Minister of Health of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev received Russian delegation led by Health Minister Mikhail Murashko within his visit to the country. Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Russia to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov also took part in the meeting.

Opening the meeting, Musayev stressed that cooperation between the two countries in the field of healthcare is carried out within the ‘Agreement on cooperation for healthcare and medical science’ between the healthcare ministries of Azerbaijan and Russia dated June 18, 2001, which consists of 16 articles.

The Azerbaijani minister noted the successful cooperation between the two countries and expressed gratitude to the Russian side for support in the fight against the pandemic [COVID-19], the provision of tests and the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 infection.

He reminded that last summer, Russian Health Minister Murashko visited Azerbaijan with a team of specialists working in the field of a new type of coronavirus, and valuable recommendations of Russian specialists contributed to stabilizing the epidemiological situation in the country.

Musayev also reminded that on September 15, 2015, the opening ceremony of the Baku branch of the First Moscow State Medical University named after I.M. Sechenov, being the best in the international ranking, took place, which became possible thanks to the forward-looking policy of President Ilham Aliyev and the initiative of the First Vice President of Azerbaijan, a graduate and honorary professor of the university Mehriban Aliyeva.

In his speech, Murashko noted that cooperation between the two countries in the field of health is being implemented in accordance with the decisions of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

Touching upon the successful interaction of the two countries in the field of healthcare, he emphasized the activities of the First Moscow State Medical University’s Baku branch, the first graduation of which took place this year.

Then Musayev and Murashko signed an updated agreement on cooperation between our countries in the field of healthcare and medical science.

The signed document contains information on the ‘Roadmap for development of priority areas of cooperation in the health sector between Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2021-2024’.

The roadmap reflects such areas of cooperation as infectious and non-infectious diseases; retraining of medical personnel; establishing direct links between research institutes; establishing links between scientific medical institutions and communities, and others.

Besides, the document reflects conducting of such events as mutual educational visits, exchange of information in the field of medicine and pharmacy development, exchange of specialists by conducting master classes and seminars on priority healthcare topics, and others.

The roadmap was developed by the Ministries of Health of Russia and Azerbaijan within their competence in order to implement the Protocol of the 19th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan, signed on April 27, 2021 in Moscow.