Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

Some 61,922 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 6, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 26,425 citizens, and the second one to 35,497 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 3,855,455 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,371,796 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,483,659 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.