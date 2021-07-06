Azerbaijani servicemen wounded – Defense ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6
Trend:
The units of the Azerbaijani troops were fired upon in the direction of Aliagali village in Aghdam district by illegal Armenian armed groups from the territory of Azerbaijan at about 17:50 (GMT+4) on July 6, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
As a result of the shelling, Azerbaijani serviceman, senior warrant officer Sakit Dadashov, who was involved in the reconstruction of the road, was wounded. The first aid was rendered to Dadashov and he was taken to a military hospital.
The command of the Russian peacekeeping forces and the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center were informed to investigate the incident.
