Armenian armed forces fire at positions of Azerbaijani army in Tovuz direction (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7

Trend:

Armenian armed forces fired at positions of the Azerbaijani army in Tovuz direction, Trend reports on July 7 referring to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the Armenian units located near Kolagir village, Berd district of Armenia, using small rifles fired at Azerbaijani positions in the direction of Garalar village, Tovuz district of Azerbaijan on nearly 13:40 (GMT +4) July 7.

No death or injury cases among the personnel of the Azerbaijani army were recorded as a result of the incident, the ministry said.

At present, the situation in this direction is stable, and the operational situation is under the control of Azerbaijani units, added the ministry.