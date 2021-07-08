Azerbaijan discloses number of restored facilities previously destroyed by Armenia (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:09

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8

Trend:

The construction of 65 private houses and repair-restoration work on more than 6,300 residential and non-residential buildings in Azerbaijan, destroyed as a result of shelling by Armenia [during the 2020 Karabakh war], have been completed, Trend reports referring to the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture.

According to the committee, reconstruction and repair-construction work is underway in 11 cities and districts.

During the second Karabakh war [from late Sept. to early Nov.2020], the Armenian armed forces, firing at peaceful cities and districts of Azerbaijan located away from the combat zone and the front line using various types of weapons, artillery and ballistic missiles, targeted the Azerbaijani civilians, as well as infrastructure facilities, heavily damaging individual residential buildings and social facilities.

As a result of the activities of the state commission created by the relevant decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated November 6, 2020, in total, more than 12,000 objects were inspected on the territory of 11 cities and districts, an assessment and preliminary planning of repair and construction work were carried out.

In accordance with the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan dated January 14, 2021, the functions of the customer for the construction of residential buildings and facilities, as well as the organization and coordination of work were entrusted to the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture.

Work in this direction has started since late January. At the first stage, the necessary preparatory work was carried out, the relevant data were collected and registered, and the scope of work was specified.

Besides, residential buildings that fell in disrepair and need to be repaired were grouped by territory, and projects for their restoration were prepared.

Currently, work to eliminate the damage caused by the Armenian shelling is carried out according to the planned schedule in the cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Tartar and Naftalan, as well as in the territory of Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Goranboy, Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Beylagan and Barda districts.

Besides, partially destroyed houses and business facilities were repaired, the walls of buildings were reconstructed, doors and windows were installed. Other damaged objects that need repair and reconstruction are also gradually provided with the necessary building materials and equipment.

The state committee, based on the Azerbaijani president’s instructions, mobilized all the necessary resources for the early return of people to normal life in their native cities and towns as soon as possible. Construction and repair work in other areas is planned to be completed in the near future.