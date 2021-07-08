Third stage of clinical trials of TURKOVAC vaccine against COVID-19 may be carried out in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8

Trend:

Turkey intends to conduct the third stage of clinical trials of TURKOVAC domestic vaccine against COVID-19 abroad, Trend reports on July 8 referring to Head of the Health Institutes of Turkey (TUSEB) Erhan Akdogan’s message on Twitter.

Akdogan said that the negotiations are underway in this sphere with friendly and fraternal Azerbaijan.

Earlier, two stages of clinical trials of the TURKOVAC domestic vaccine against COVID-19 were successfully completed in Turkey. The third phase of clinical trials started on June 22. Some 40,800 volunteers will receive this vaccine within clinical trials.

The third phase of clinical trials is planned to be completed this autumn.