Azerbaijan confirms 104 more COVID-19 cases, 39 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 104 new COVID-19 cases, 39 patients have recovered, and 1 person has died, Trend reports on July 8 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 336,788 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 330,606 of them have recovered, and 4,980 people have died. Currently, 1,202 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,709 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,821,726 tests have been conducted so far