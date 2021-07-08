Azerbaijan confirms 104 more COVID-19 cases, 39 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 104 new COVID-19 cases, 39 patients have recovered, and 1 person has died, Trend reports on July 8 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 336,788 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 330,606 of them have recovered, and 4,980 people have died. Currently, 1,202 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,709 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,821,726 tests have been conducted so far
Latest
EU ready to help economic dev't of Eastern Partnership states in post-COVID-19 period - Commissioner
Nizami Ganjavi International Center holding ‘Why Do We Need a People's Vaccine to Beat COVID-19?’ webinar (LIVE)
Third stage of clinical trials of TURKOVAC vaccine against COVID-19 may be carried out in Azerbaijan
Many Israeli companies ready to co-op with Azerbaijan in liberated territories - Ambassador (VIDEO) (Exclusive)
Cabinet expansion: Women ministers in PM Modi's team don handloom sarees, reflect India's sartorial diversity