Azerbaijani gymnasts prepare for most important competition of their career

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

15 days are left before the start of the largest sports competition on the planet. Licensed athletes for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo are eagerly awaiting the start of the most important competition of their career, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation.

Azerbaijani gymnasts also work hard in the final stages of preparation for this important competition, continuing to improve their programs.

In the framework of the Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo, Azerbaijan will be represented in four competitions in three gymnastic disciplines.

In the rhythmic gymnast competitions, the following will perform: in the individual program - Zohra Agamirova, in the group exercises - a team consisting of Zeynab Hummatova, Leman Alimuradova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina and Narmina Samedova.

13 years later, the Azerbaijani team will again take part in the Olympic Games in group exercises.

Two Azerbaijani gymnasts will participate in artistic gymnastics competitions. Marina Nekrasova will compete for medals in women's artistic gymnastics, and Ivan Tikhonov will compete in the men's competition.

The license won by Marina Nekrasova became the first Olympic Games license in the history of women's artistic gymnastics in Azerbaijan.

The gymnastics competition will be held at the Ariake Arena (Tokyo).