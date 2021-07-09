Azerbaijan confirms 174 more COVID-19 cases, 62 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 174 new COVID-19 cases, 62 patients have recovered, and two persons have died, Trend reports on July 9 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 336,962 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 330,668 of them have recovered, and 4,982 people have died. Currently, 1,312 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,947 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,831,673 tests have been conducted so far.
