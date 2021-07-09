Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 9
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9
Trend:
Some 51,510 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 9, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 20,756 citizens, and the second one to 30,754 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 4,015,612 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,437,929 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,577,683 people - the second.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.
Latest
Foreign auto part makers interested in returning to Iran - Iran's Auto Parts Manufacturers Association
Azerbaijan's victory in war, current processes - achievements of Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood, says president
Azerbaijan, Turkey working to build useful, prosperous, dignified future for everyone - President Aliyev
World now facing challenges of climate change, risks that pose threat to global security - President Aliyev
Indian EAM Jaishankar appreciates Russia's support during 2nd wave of COVID-19, Sputnik V collaboration