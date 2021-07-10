Armenia's troops open fire at positions of Azerbaijani army in direction of Gadabay
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10
Trend:
The units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire from the positions located in Chambarak district of Armenia at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of Zamanli village of Gadabay district, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
The ministry said the shooting took place on July 9 at 21:05 (GMT+4).
According to the ministry's message, there are no dead or wounded among the personnel of the Azerbaijani troops.
Latest
Nizami Ganjavi International Center joins conference on launch of "Leadership Initiative for Srebrenica" (PHOTO)
Introduction of digital TIR operations into int’l corridors passing through Azerbaijan - priority issue - SCC
Azerbaijanis in Australia appeal to Green party and Croniment regarding pollution of Okhchuchay river