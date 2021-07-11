Azerbaijan confirms 156 more COVID-19 cases, 37 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 156 new COVID-19 cases, 37 patients have recovered, Trend reports on July 10 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 337,254 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 330,762 of them have recovered, and 4,984 people have died. Currently, 1,508 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,144 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,852,280 tests have been conducted so far.