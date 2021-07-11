Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11

Trend:

Some 38,732 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 11, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 15,809 citizens, and the second one to 22,923 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 4,107,950 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,474,911 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,633,039 people - the second.