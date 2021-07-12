Azerbaijani doctors manage to save life of another victim of Armenia's aggression

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The condition of driver of Korpu-Bina-Tikinti LLC Elshan Khalilov, who was wounded as a result of a cluster munition explosion in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district, is still severe, Ahad Mammadov, physician of the Fuzuli central district hospital, told Trend TV on July 12.

The physician said that the wounded is being treated.

"Khalilov having multiple shrapnel wounds was brought to the emergency department,” Mammadov added. “After the check-up, he was taken to the surgical department for surgery. Khalilov has multiple shrapnel wounds in the left chest. As soon as his condition improves, he will be evacuated in Baku."

A criminal case was initiated on the fact upon Articles 29, 120.2.4 (attempted murder with special cruelty or in a generally dangerous manner), 29, 120.2.7 (attempted murder of two or more people) and other articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code.