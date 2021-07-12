Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12

Trend:

Some 564 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 12, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 269 citizens, and the second one to 295 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 4,108,514 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,475,180 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,633,334 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.