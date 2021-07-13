COVID-19 certificates integrated into Azerbaijan's myGov.az gov't website

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

COVID-19 certificates have been integrated into Azerbaijan's myGov.az governmental website, Trend reports citing the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan.

Citizens will be able to view the immunity certificate and the COVID-19 vaccination certificate in the "My Information" section of the website, after logging in.

The process of sending the coronavirus test results, notifications of the dates of giving the first and second doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 to the citizens has also begun.

The immunity certificate is issued to the people who have been infected with COVID-19 during the last six months while the vaccination certificate is issued to the citizens who received the first and second doses of the vaccine.

The vaccination certificate contains its number and date of issue, first name of a citizen, surname, date of birth, identity card number, personal identification number, information on the first and second doses of vaccine against COVID-19, as well as a QR code.

The immunity certificate contains its number and date of issue, first name, surname of the citizen, place of birth, identity card number, individual identification number, name of the test, date of positive result and a QR code.

Android and iOS users can view both certificates through the myGov mobile app.