Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 13
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13
Trend:
Some 50,784 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 13, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 19,371 citizens, and the second one to 31,413 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 4,159,298 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,494,551 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,664,747 people - the second.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.
