Secretary-General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center received by Director General of UN Geneva office (PHOTO)

Secretary-General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Mr. Rovshan Muradov has been received by Director General of the United Nations Geneva office Her Excellency Tatyana Valovaya.

During the meeting existing partnership was discussed and Secretary-General expressed his appreciation to Madame Tatyana Valovaya on behalf of the Co-Chairs for her support and participation at the number of conferences of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

Madame Tatyana Valovaya has been updated on the recent initiatives of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, especially web-conference titled “South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospective for Future” with participation of His Excellency President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Detailed report also has been presented to Madame Valovaya.

Secretary-General Rovshan Muradov also presented invitation to the VIII Global Baku Forum.

The next meeting was held with Dr. David Chikvaidze, Chef de Cabinet, Office of the Director-General, in which the parties discussed the initiatives of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and involvement of UN Geneva Office to this initiatives.