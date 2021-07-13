Azerbaijan confirms 133 more COVID-19 cases, 71 recoveries (UPDATE)
Details added: first version posted on 16:40
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 133 new COVID-19 cases, 71 patients have recovered, and one person has died, Trend reports on July 13 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 337,456 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 330,873 of them have recovered, and 4,988 people have died. Currently, 1,595 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,365 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,867,916 tests have been conducted so far.
Latest
Secretary-General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center received by Director General of UN Geneva office (PHOTO)
Nar CEO: ‘Providing the best customer experience is our passion - and our commitment to our customers!’
Azerbaijani NAM chairmanship succeeded to create bridges with other international institutions - President Aliyev
Azerbaijani chairmanship intends to develop parliamentary dimension of cooperation among NAM Member States - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan's chairmanship explores possibility of setting up institutional network for NAM youth - President Aliyev
Azerbaijani president’s statement presented at Mid-term Ministerial Conference of Non-Aligned Movement in video format (VIDEO)
Sundar Pichai: “I am an American citizen but India is deeply within me. So it’s a big part of who I am,”
Military victory in Tovuz - prelude to complete liberation of Azerbaijan’s sovereign territory – US expert