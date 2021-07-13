Azerbaijan confirms 133 more COVID-19 cases, 71 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:40

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 133 new COVID-19 cases, 71 patients have recovered, and one person has died, Trend reports on July 13 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 337,456 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 330,873 of them have recovered, and 4,988 people have died. Currently, 1,595 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,365 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,867,916 tests have been conducted so far.