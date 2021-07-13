Delta strain revealed among 31 people who arrived in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

Proceeding from another stage of research, 31 people who arrived in Azerbaijan have SARS-CoV-2 Delta strain (B.1.617) while nine people have an Alpha strain (B.1.1.7), the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health told Trend on July 13.

"The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, which has lasted for more than a year, along with health problems, also creates big social and economic problems around the world,” the ministry said. “Azerbaijan is at the forefront in terms of the measures which are taken against SARS-CoV-2, the process of organizing and studying the effectiveness of vaccination.”

“New strains resulting from the mutation of coronavirus are causing big concern around the world,” the ministry said.

“As part of the measures which are taken to control the epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan, the Genetic Diagnostics Center of the National Hematology and Transfusion Center regularly studies genetic variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” the ministry said.

“An analysis of the results of studies which are carried out in the world and in Azerbaijan again showed that the most effective way to protect against new and rapidly spreading dangerous variants of the virus is vaccination,” the ministry said. “The current epidemiological situation in the country is stable thanks to vaccination. We again call on all our citizens to get vaccinated without delay.”

“We must not forget that, along with vaccination, such measures as maintaining social distance, using masks and hand hygiene are among the few ways to protect from illness and return to normal life in the world and in our country," the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health said.