Delta strain revealed among 31 people who arrived in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)
Details added (first version posted on 18:06)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13
Trend:
Proceeding from another stage of research, 31 people who arrived in Azerbaijan have SARS-CoV-2 Delta strain while nine people have an Alpha strain, Trend reports on July 13 citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health.
Latest
Azerbaijan made voluntary financial contributions to World Health Organization in amount of $10 million - President Aliyev
Return of hundreds of thousands of IDPs to their homeland in dignity and safety is, among others, our key priority - Azerbaijani president
Historic “Bandung principles” fully coincide with Azerbaijan’s foreign policy priorities - President Aliyev
We highly appreciate constant support of NAM countries to territorial integrity, sovereignty of Azerbaijan - Azerbaijani president
Glorious victory of Azerbaijan is triumph of international law, justice, and NAM values - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan raised unified voice of NAM, actively defended Movement’s interests in all possible international platforms - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan put forward number of global initiatives to mobilize global efforts against pandemic - President Aliyev
In short period of time, Azerbaijan gained great respect, confidence in Non-Aligned Movement - President Aliyev
Secretary-General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center received by Director General of UN Geneva office (PHOTO)
Nar CEO: ‘Providing the best customer experience is our passion - and our commitment to our customers!’
Azerbaijani NAM chairmanship succeeded to create bridges with other international institutions - President Aliyev
Azerbaijani chairmanship intends to develop parliamentary dimension of cooperation among NAM Member States - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan's chairmanship explores possibility of setting up institutional network for NAM youth - President Aliyev
Azerbaijani president’s statement presented at Mid-term Ministerial Conference of Non-Aligned Movement in video format (VIDEO)
Sundar Pichai: “I am an American citizen but India is deeply within me. So it’s a big part of who I am,”
Military victory in Tovuz - prelude to complete liberation of Azerbaijan’s sovereign territory – US expert