Certificate of immunity in Azerbaijan to be unlimited - Health Ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14
Trend:
Certificate of immunity in Azerbaijan will be unlimited in terms of expiration, the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance and Union for the Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) under the Ministry of Health said answering questions of the citizens about vaccination [against COVID-19], Trend reports.
