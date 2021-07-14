Azerbaijan confirms 146 more COVID-19 cases, 73 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 146 new COVID-19 cases, 73 patients have recovered, and no person has died, Trend reports on July 14 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 337,602 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 330,946 of them have recovered, and 4,988 people have died. Currently, 1,668 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,046 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,876,962 tests have been conducted so far.