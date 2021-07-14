Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

Trend:

Some 41,696 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 14, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 18,222 citizens, and the second one to 23,474 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 4,200,994 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,512,773 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,688,221 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.