Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 15
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15
Trend:
Some 41,733 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 15, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 17,994 citizens, and the second one to 23,739 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 4,242,727 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,530,767 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,711,960 people - the second.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.
