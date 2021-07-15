Azerbaijan confirms 199 more COVID-19 cases, 74 recoveries (UPDATE)

details added (first version posted on 17:07)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 199 new COVID-19 cases, 74 patients have recovered and 2 patients have died, Trend reports on July 15 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 337,801 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 331,020 of them have recovered, and 4,990 people have died. Currently, 1,791 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,093 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,886,055 tests have been conducted so far.