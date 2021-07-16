Azerbaijan confirms 169 more COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 169 new COVID-19 cases, 92 patients have recovered, and no person has died, Trend reports on July 16 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 337,970 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 331,112 of them have recovered, and 4,990 people have died. Currently, 1,868 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,628 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,894,683 tests have been conducted so far.