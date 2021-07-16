Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 16
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16
Trend:
Some 40,774 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 16, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 18,123 citizens, and the second one to 22,651 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 4,283,501 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,548,890 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,734,611 people - the second.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.
