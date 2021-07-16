Azerbaijani team grabs bronze at Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix in Israel
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16
By Jani Babayeva - Trend:
The Azerbaijani team in group exercises won a bronze medal in the all-around at the Grand Prix in rhythmic gymnastics in Tel Aviv (Israel), Trend reports.
The Grand Prix takes place on July 16-17. The Azerbaijani team includes: Zeynab Hummatova, Leman Alimuradova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina and Narmina Samedova.
The Azerbaijani team took third place in the all-around with a score of 87.600 points.
The first place was taken by the team of Israel (95.650 points), the second place was taken by the team of Ukraine (91.450 points).
Latest
Azerbaijan's assistance to strengthen friendly ties and strategic partnership - Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan (VIDEO)
Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of NAM organized by Azerbaijan - important step in mobilizing political will – Russian MFA
India to make best of its 2-year term in UNSC to establish the right to be a permanent member: FS Shringla
Indian EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Afghan counterpart, reaffirms India’s development partnership
Chairman of Management Board of Shusha State Nature Reserve Administration appointed by Azerbaijani president's order
Launch of cross-border railway to favor economic dev't of Central, South Asia - Uzbek president (PHOTO)