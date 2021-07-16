Azerbaijani team grabs bronze at Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix in Israel

Society 16 July 2021 23:05 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani team grabs bronze at Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix in Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The Azerbaijani team in group exercises won a bronze medal in the all-around at the Grand Prix in rhythmic gymnastics in Tel Aviv (Israel), Trend reports.

The Grand Prix takes place on July 16-17. The Azerbaijani team includes: Zeynab Hummatova, Leman Alimuradova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina and Narmina Samedova.

The Azerbaijani team took third place in the all-around with a score of 87.600 points.

The first place was taken by the team of Israel (95.650 points), the second place was taken by the team of Ukraine (91.450 points).

