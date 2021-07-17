AZAL to Deliver COVID-19 Vaccine to Tajikistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina
On the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine will be sent to two more countries as humanitarian aid to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.
Thus, 40 thousand doses of this vaccine will be delivered to each country by planes of the National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) to Tajikistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The vaccine will be delivered by charter flights of AZAL from Baku to Sarajevo on July 19 and to Dushanbe on July 20.
It should be reminded that earlier Azerbaijan transferred the AstraZeneca vaccine to Uzbekistan (50 thousand) and Kyrgyzstan (40 thousand).
Azerbaijan demonstrated its combat readiness to wage war for liberation of its lands in July 2020 – Russian expert
Latest
Joint project with Trend News Agency - grandiose event in history of Azerbaijani journalism – Russia's TASS
Main issue today - creation of professional, high-quality journalism, says Azerbaijan’s Union of Journalists
Azerbaijani websites read not only within country, but also abroad - TASS First deputy director (VIDEO)
Eastweststream.com media platform to give big impetus to informing Russian public about Azerbaijani realities - Real TV
Launch of Eastweststream.com - very important for objective coverage, says Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan
New ambitious player entering world market of political and economic news – Trend’s deputy director general (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Providing Uzbekistan with COVID-19 vaccine shows Azerbaijan's solidarity in fight against pandemic - ambassador