Azerbaijan confirms 213 more COVID-19 cases, 88 recoveries
Society 17 July 2021 16:43 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 213 new COVID-19 cases, 88 patients have recovered, and one person has died, Trend reports on July 17 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 338,183 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 331,200 of them have recovered, and 4,991 people have died. Currently, 1,992 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,817 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,905,500 tests have been conducted so far.
