Azerbaijan confirms 213 more COVID-19 cases, 88 recoveries (UPDATE)
Details added: first version posted on 16:43
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 213 new COVID-19 cases, 88 patients have recovered, and one person has died, Trend reports on July 17 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 338,183 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 331,200 of them have recovered, and 4,991 people have died. Currently, 1,992 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,817 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,905,500 tests have been conducted so far.
Latest
Joint project with Trend News Agency - grandiose event in history of Azerbaijani journalism – Russia's TASS
Main issue today - creation of professional, high-quality journalism, says Azerbaijan’s Union of Journalists
Azerbaijani websites read not only within country, but also abroad - TASS First deputy director (VIDEO)
Eastweststream.com media platform to give big impetus to informing Russian public about Azerbaijani realities - Real TV
Launch of Eastweststream.com - very important for objective coverage, says Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan
New ambitious player entering world market of political and economic news – Trend’s deputy director general (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Providing Uzbekistan with COVID-19 vaccine shows Azerbaijan's solidarity in fight against pandemic - ambassador