Azerbaijani team wins medals at Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix in Tel Aviv

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

The Azerbaijani team in group exercises won two bronze medals at the Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix in Tel Aviv (Israel), Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani team won bronze medals in the exercise with five balls (43.700 points) and in the composition with three hoops and two pairs of clubs (44.400 points).

Our team includes: Zeynab Gummatova, Lyaman Alimuradova, Elizaveta Luzan, Daria Sorokina and Narmina Samedova.

In the final of the exercise with a ribbon in the individual program, Azerbaijani athlete Zohra Agamirova took part, who took the fifth position with a score of 21.150 points.

The Grand Prix was held in Israel on July 16-17.

Along with this, the Azerbaijani grace Arzu Jalilova in the composition with the ball and clubs won two bronze medals of the International Tournament, which was held as part of the Grand Prix.

Recall that on July 16, the Azerbaijani team took third place in the all-around with a score of 87.600 points.