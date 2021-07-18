Azerbaijan confirms 255 more COVID-19 cases, 94 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 255 new COVID-19 cases, 94 patients have recovered, and one person has died, Trend reports on July 17 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 338,438 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 331,294 of them have recovered, and 4,992 people have died. Currently, 2, 152 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,319 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,914,819 tests have been conducted so far.
Latest
Completion of Southern Gas Corridor project becomes historically significant event - Azerbaijani president
Press-conference with participation of Azerbaijani president and president of European Council held (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev and President of European Council Charles Michel have joint working dinner (PHOTO)
President of European Council visits Main Satellite Ground Control Station of Azerbaijan Space Agency (PHOTO)
EastWestStream.com project's launch is success of Russia, Azerbaijan and CIS countries – First Deputy Director General of TASS