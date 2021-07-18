Azerbaijan confirms 255 more COVID-19 cases, 94 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 255 new COVID-19 cases, 94 patients have recovered, and one person has died, Trend reports on July 17 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 338,438 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 331,294 of them have recovered, and 4,992 people have died. Currently, 2, 152 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,319 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,914,819 tests have been conducted so far.