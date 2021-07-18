Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18

Trend:

Some 33,869 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 18, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 14,499 citizens, and the second one to 19,370 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 4,357,356 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,580,819 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,776,537 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.