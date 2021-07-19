Azerbaijan confirms 148 more COVID-19 cases, 56 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 148 new COVID-19 cases, 56 patients have recovered, and two person has died, Trend reports on July 19 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 338,586 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 331,350 of them have recovered, and 4,994 people have died. Currently, 2,242 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,022 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,920,841 tests have been conducted so far.