Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

Some 15,025 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 21, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 5,452 citizens, and the second one to 9,573 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 4,398,900 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,597,118 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,801,782 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.