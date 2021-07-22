Azerbaijan confirms 212 more COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries (UPDATE)

details added (first version posted on 19:47)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 212 new COVID-19 cases, 92 patients have recovered and 1 patient has died, Trend reports on July 22 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 339,274 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 331,629 of them have recovered, and 4,999 people have died. Currently, 2,646 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,655 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,943,568 tests have been conducted so far.