'Plots and Images by Nizami' exhibition opens in Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

'Plots and Images by Nizami' exhibition was opened in the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on July 22, Trend reports.

The exhibition organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation together with the Russian State Museum of the Art of the Peoples of East is devoted to the 880th anniversary of the ingenious Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the artist-designer of the Russian State Museum of Art of the Peoples of East Kyuna Kazakova noted that in March of this year, the exhibition was demonstrated in Moscow.

“Now, the exhibits presented by four Russian museums, are in Baku," she said.

The collections of the Russian State Museum of Art of the Peoples of East, State Hermitage, State Museum of Fine Arts named after A.S.Pushkin, Saratov State Art Museum named after A.N.Radishchev were presented at the exhibition, Kazakova noted.

“We’re very pleased that the exhibition is finally taking place in Baku. Our partner, the Heydar Aliyev Center professionally reacted to the idea. I hope that the cultural workers, guests of Baku and all citizens will enjoy the exhibition that will last until September 26,” said Kazakova.