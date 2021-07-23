'Plots and Images by Nizami' exhibition opens in Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) UPDATE

Details added: first version posted on 11:24

'Plots and Images by Nizami' exhibition was opened in the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on July 22, Trend reports.

The exhibition organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation together with the Russian State Museum of the Art of the Peoples of East is devoted to the 880th anniversary of the ingenious Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the artist-designer of the Russian State Museum of Art of the Peoples of East Kyuna Kazakova noted that in March of this year, the exhibition was demonstrated in Moscow.

“Now, the exhibits presented by four Russian museums, are in Baku," she said.

The collections of the Russian State Museum of Art of the Peoples of East, State Hermitage, State Museum of Fine Arts named after A.S.Pushkin, Saratov State Art Museum named after A.N.Radishchev were presented at the exhibition, Kazakova noted.

“We’re very pleased that the exhibition is finally taking place in Baku. Our partner, the Heydar Aliyev Center professionally reacted to the idea. I hope that the cultural workers, guests of Baku, and all citizens will enjoy the exhibition that will last until September 26,” said Kazakova.

The great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi left a collection of epic poems "Khamsa" as a legacy to future generations. It includes five separate poems - "Treasury of Secrets", "Khosrov and Shirin", "Leyli and Majnun", "Seven Beauties" and "Iskendername".

The exhibits displayed at the exhibition represent the tradition of illustrating works of Nizami Ganjavi. Looking at the heroes depicted on manuscripts, carpets, ceramics, and canvas, visitors get the opportunity to take a journey into the literary world of the poet. Thus, they get acquainted with the work of Nizami, who breathed new life into world literature.

These exhibits also reflect the boundless influence of Nizami Ganjavi's work on the visual arts. The plots that are found in the poems of Nizami Ganjavi have become a kind of "visiting card" of his works. For example, these include the famous scene of Shirin bathing in the river or images dedicated to his beloved Bahram Gur carrying a bull to the top of the fortress. The oldest exhibit is pottery from the early 13th century, which depicts scenes from the poem "Khosrov and Shirin".

The exposition of the exhibition presents work of masters of fine arts from Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran and Uzbekistan.

The exhibition, which will run until September 26, features over 50 exhibits. Most of them are presented at the exhibition for the first time.