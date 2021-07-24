Baku starts issuing state license plates of new series to car owners
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24
By Samir Ali - Trend:
Cars registered in Baku have been receiving state license plates of a new ‘77’ series since July 23, Head of the public relations department of the Main State Traffic Police Department Namidan Piriyev told Trend.
Other series of license plates of cars previously registered in the capital of Azerbaijan are 10, 90, and 99.
